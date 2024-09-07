G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.19. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.