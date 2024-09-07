G8 Education Limited (GEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from G8 Education’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
G8 Education Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About G8 Education
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than G8 Education
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/2 – 9/6
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.