G8 Education Limited (GEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from G8 Education’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

G8 Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It offers its services under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

