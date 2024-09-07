G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5.76 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00040205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.