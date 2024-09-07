Gearbox Protocol Price Tops $0.0047 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $570,191.42 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,537,035,886.61105 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00460524 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $582,937.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

