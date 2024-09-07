General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $20,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,938,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $9,643,553. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL stock opened at $581.16 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $593.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

