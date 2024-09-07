General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 3.1 %

NEM stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

