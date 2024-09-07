General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 1.1%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $163.40 and last traded at $164.55. 915,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,702,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average is $163.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

