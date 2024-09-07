GH Research’s (GHRS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get GH Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GH Research

GH Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. GH Research has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $428.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.83.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GH Research by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 664,381 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in GH Research by 80.1% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,946 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.