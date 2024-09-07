Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of GBLI opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

