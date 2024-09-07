Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLIFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.