Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
Shares of GBLI opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.