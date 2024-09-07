Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 7,718 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $56,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,806,000 after purchasing an additional 124,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,539,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,423,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.27. The company had a trading volume of 221,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.82. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $261.62.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.55.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

