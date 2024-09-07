Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 161,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,318,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $3,189,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Up 12.4 %

NYSE:GWRE traded up $17.79 on Friday, reaching $161.72. 3,636,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,972. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.92 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $171.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.