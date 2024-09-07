Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,160 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 21.67% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $48,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, American National Bank raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BCD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,249. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

