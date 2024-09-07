Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $146,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.94. 7,791,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.26. The company has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

