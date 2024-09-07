Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $72,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,019,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

