Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 18,691 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,479,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,036,629 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

