Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 24,795 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $38,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,196,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,644. The company has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

