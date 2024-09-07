Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 70,332 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 814,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,332 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $91,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average is $119.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

