Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,200.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,200 ($42.08) and last traded at GBX 3,144 ($41.34), with a volume of 129656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,170 ($41.68).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.92) to GBX 3,600 ($47.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($43.85) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Greggs Trading Down 1.0 %

Greggs Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,323.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,006.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,878.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Greggs’s payout ratio is presently 4,850.75%.

In other news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($37.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.68 ($2,170.52). 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

