Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 116,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 141,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.98. 8,181,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005,735. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.