Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 425 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $650,424,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.97. 1,831,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,321. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.41 and a 1 year high of $247.66.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

