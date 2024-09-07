Greystone Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VTV traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $167.42. 2,549,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,807. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.62.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

