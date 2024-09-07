Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,017,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,512. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $117.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.