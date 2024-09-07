Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 182,798 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,798 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. 7,995,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,880,553. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

