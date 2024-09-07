Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,763,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,615 shares of company stock worth $21,417,310 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,450. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $341.85 and a 52 week high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.