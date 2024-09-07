Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $15.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $612,200. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.