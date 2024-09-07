Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0312 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $3.07 million and $80,818.90 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00556484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00113735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00310561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00036554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00081585 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

