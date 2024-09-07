Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.30

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 231941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,000 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.