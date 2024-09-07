Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 233 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after acquiring an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.02. 5,229,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,849. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.94. The company has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

