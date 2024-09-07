Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,560 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $88.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

