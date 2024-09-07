Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,522 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $112.77 and a one year high of $162.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 105.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

