Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after buying an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after acquiring an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,659 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

