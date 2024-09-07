Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,973,000 after buying an additional 547,325 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,585,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,995,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BLV stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $76.07.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.