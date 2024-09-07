Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.33 and its 200-day moving average is $258.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

