Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $234,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,549,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,988,055. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

