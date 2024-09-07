Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $391,000 Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 275,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the period.

CGUS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 536,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,874. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

