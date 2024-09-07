Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $486,000 Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $354.62 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $378.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,650 shares of company stock valued at $101,364,745. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

