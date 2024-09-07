Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

