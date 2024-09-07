Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,568 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,568 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,918,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $99.56 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

