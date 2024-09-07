Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 266,898 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $8,680,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 48.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 375.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 160,898 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $4,631,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FFEB traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. 13,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $825.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

