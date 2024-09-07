Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $12.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,624,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,492,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.91. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

