Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.2% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

