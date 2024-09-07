Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Shares Down 0.7%

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 26 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

