Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.69. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 1,230,021 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 340,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 84,258 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 63.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 609,971 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

