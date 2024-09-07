Hays (LON:HAS) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
About Hays
Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.
Featured Articles
