HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

RNAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RNAC opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $101,963.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,394.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,431,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

