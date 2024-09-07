HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Zynex stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Zynex has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. Zynex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $64,906.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua R. Disbrow bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 646.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

