HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

CYTK stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,915,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $918,046.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,125 shares of company stock worth $7,981,849. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $246,074,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,299,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

