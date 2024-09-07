HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.69 and a beta of -0.99.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

