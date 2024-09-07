HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Valneva Stock Down 1.3 %
VALN stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valneva has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.94.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.83 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Valneva will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
