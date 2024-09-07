HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Valneva Stock Down 1.3 %

VALN stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valneva has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.83 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Valneva will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva SE ( NASDAQ:VALN Free Report ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

