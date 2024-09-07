HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

NYSE HCA opened at $387.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $403.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $4,030,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

